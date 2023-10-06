(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s spooky season and the savings are frightfully fun at Goodwill.

This year, three in five Americans plan to purchase or create a Halloween costume for themselves or a member of their household and Goodwill of Colorado can help bring your costume to life without breaking the bank.

Models showcased some spirited inspirations on FOX21 Morning News Friday morning and Tammy York, the 719 Woman, also offered some tips on how to throw a party on a budget using items found at Goodwill.

Bradd Hafer, Manager of Marketing and Communications at Goodwill, said shopping at Goodwill helps transforms lives as each item sold in Goodwill stores represents an opportunity for someone in the community to find success, hope and dignity and overcome barriers to personal or economic independence.

Goodwill’s wide-ranging programs and services assisted over 127,000 Coloradans in 2022.

Shopping at Goodwill also supports environmental sustainability by helping communities extend the life of usable items and preventing them from piling up in landfills.