Friends of Cheyenne Mountain State Park offer Christmas tree recycling

Courtesy of Friends of the Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the first time, Friends of the Cheyenne Mountain State Park are now offering Christmas Tree recycling at the park.

Suggested donation for the service is five dollars, with all proceeds going toward Friends of the CMSP. All decorations, stands, wires, nails, etc. must be removed prior to the disposal.

Also, artificial trees are not being offered at this time.

The tree recycling team will be set up in the Visitor Center Parking Lot on the following dates: 
Saturday, Jan. 1 — 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. 
Sunday, Jan. 2 — 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. 
Saturday, Jan. 8 — 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. 
Sunday, Jan. 9 — 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

