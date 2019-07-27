Friday Foodie Finds: Subway tests Halo Top milkshakes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs is one of seven cities in the U.S. where Subway is testing Halo Top milkshakes.

From now until September 4, all Colorado Springs Subway locations should have the high protein, low-calorie shakes on hand.

Every milkshake is guaranteed to have 350 calories or less, at least 20 grams of protein and 30 percent of the daily recommended value of calcium, according to a press release from Subway. They come in three flavors, strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate.

Scott Kilbury, Emily Roehler and I went to the Subway at Palmer Park and Powers for a quick break between the 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. newscast with “Milkshake” by Kelis blasting from the stereo. Both Emily and Scott were hesitant to give the new milkshakes a try. Scott is not a fan of the taste of Halo Top ice cream. Emily is not a fan of the texture of Halo Top ice cream, but I happen to love the taste and texture so I was all in.

I ordered chocolate, Emily ordered strawberry, and Scott ordered vanilla. We all three thought the flavor was great, although the texture had some icy chunks that were hard to suck through the straw. The employees at Subway said they had only sold two other shakes the whole day so perhaps practice will make them perfect. The only other issue was the price. These suckers cost $5.49 a shake!

Subway is now selling Halo Top milkshakes at approximately 1,000 locations in the U.S. in Colorado Springs, Hartford, Connecticut; Longview, Texas; Tyler, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Toledo, Ohio and West Palm Beach, Florida.