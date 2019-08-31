Friday Foodie Finds: A slice of New York in Colorado Springs at Joey’s Pizza

COLORADO SPRINGS — Joey’s Pizza, a specialty New York pizza restaurant that creates and bakes hot, delicious pizza right in front of you is located at 1843 Briargate Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

They not only offer pizzas, but also calzones, hot subs, salads, garlic knots, and stromboli. Pizzas are sold whole or by the slice. Some of their specialty pizzas include a Hatch green chile pizza, Pollo Fresca, Bar-B-Que Chicken, Long Island Clam Digger, and Bronx Bacon Bomber.

Joey’s Pizza is officially the sponsor for FOX21 Overtime, which means every Friday night the FOX21 crew gets to chow down on New York-style pizza while bringing you local high school football highlights.

FOX21 Sports Director Ashley Giovanna and I stopped into Joey’s on for lunch on a Thursday to see what we’re working with.

When you walk in, you’ll immediately see a big display of all the mouth-watering pizzas you can order by the slice.

Ashley ordered a slice of the Grandma Sadie, which is thin crust Sicilian style with basil, mozzarella, fresh marinara, oregano, and parmesan, plus a pepperoni roll.

I ordered a slice of pepperoni, a slice of the Bianca, which is ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses dressed with garlic oil, and three garlic knots.

The pizza came out piping hot with a side of red sauce. Expect large slices packed full of flavor with a crispy crust. We loved that there were so many options to choose from and we wish we had bigger appetites to try them all.

Joey’s is opening another location at 229 South 8th Street in Colorado Springs. You can order online, by phone, in store, or take and bake.

Check them out at http://joeysnypizza.com/.