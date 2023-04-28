(SPONSORED) — The Notes Live Friday Feelz stage showcased Colorado musician Lucas Wolf this morning.

From a pretty young age, Lucas didn’t have any talent at the time so at age 22 he threw himself to the wolves so to speak, and started hitchhiking around the U.S. playing music everywhere.

Lucas’ inspirations stem from Ray LaMontange to Ben Kweller with his wonderful vocal delivery. Lucas will be performing at Mash Mechanix Brewery Friday, April 28 between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more details on Lucas Wolf and news on his upcoming releases head to his website.