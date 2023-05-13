(SPONSORED) — Notes Bar Friday Feelz stage showcased Combs, Milo and Blackmore on Loving Living Local. The trio consists of local musicians who have all been connected with many projects over ten years. Chris Combs whos the leader of the band shared the band’s latest show, which is coming up next Sunday 21st May at Red Gravy in Colorado Springs.

Loving Living Local host Nova also caught up with Chloe Hoeft from Notes Bar who has a busy calendar of events. These include a performance from Jason Wulf Band plus a BOGO on brunch on Saturday.

For more information on Notes Bar and Combs, Milo and Blackmore head to the websites.