Notes Bar Friday Feelz stage was serenaded by the sounds of local musician Ryan Flores.

Flores is a songwriter playing mostly original songs — a mixture of Tango, Flamenco, Mariachi, Caribbean, and Balkan styles. He is a multi-instrumentalist as well as a dynamic performer and plays several instruments simultaneously. The sound is sophisticated, rhythmic, danceable, and fun!

Ryan Flores joined Loving Living Local host Nova at Notes Bar performing 2 songs and chatted about his new music releases. You can catch Ryan Flores Friday at Fossil Craft Beer Company and Axe & the Oak Distillery Saturday.

Dont forget to check out Notes Bar Happy Hour starting Friday, where you can also mention Loving Living Local Friday Feelz for 10% off your total bill. Chloe Hoeft from Notes Bar also shared with the Loving Living Local viewers everything that’s going on at the neighborhood bar location in Colorado Springs.

For more information on Ryan Flores and Notes Bar, head to their websites.