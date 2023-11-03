(SPONSORED) – This weeks Friday Feelz is Derek Dames Ohl, who keeps his roots close with a six string on his back, ping-ponging across the United States sharing songs at every bar or dive that dares.

Sounds that eclipse and perfect everything from country, blues and honkey-tonk. His pride in keeping the American roots music tradition alive, with punchy guitar playing will surely have every listener on their feet and stomping the floorboards.

Ohl has been compared to artists like John Prine and Guy Clark with his quirky one second, and woeful the next, songwriting style.

The latest EP – Dumb, Drunk & Anxious was recorded at the Bombshelter in Nashville last February. Ohl got to play every instrument besides drums, which he said has always been a dream to do.

For all the live shows and new music from Derek Dames Ohl head to his website.