(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is selling pink patches throughout the month of October, to support breast cancer screenings for under-insured or uninsured individuals.

FCSO said that the average cost of breast cancer treatment in 2020 was $20,000 to $100,000, compared to the costs for a mammogram screening which ranges from $100 to $250.

Courtesy: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

To ensure the under-insured and uninsured get proper screenings and aftercare assistance, FCSO is selling pink patches at a series of locations, which include:

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Fremont County Administration building by speaking with Deputy Villagrana.

Fremont County Substation.

Mailing in a check to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Pink Patch Project (Patch will be mailed to you.)

The patches are $10 and benefit the St. Thomas More Hospital through the St. Thomas More Hospital Foundation.