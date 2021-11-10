Fremont County Sheriff’s Office responds to “controlled” fire

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.– The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Team and other fire sources within the region are currently monitoring the status of a “controlled”, slow-moving fire burning within the 4200 Basin Drive in Cotopaxi, Colo.

One structure has been lost to the fire but all other structures are not threatened at this time. The structure is currently within “mop up” stage.

Cold embers are being seen by crews at this time. Tomorrow morning, on Thursday, Nov. 11, a multi-mission aircraft flight has been scheduled to check the area for hot spots.

This fire appears to be contained within the immediate affected area due to the proactive response.