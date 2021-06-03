Fremont County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible attempted murder-suicide

FREMONT, Colo. — Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible attempted murder-suicide near Penrose.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday, deputies responded to Fremont County Road F45 for a reported shooting. They discovered a body of a 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but no further information will be released. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to the public, which is believed to be an isolated incident.