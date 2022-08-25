FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Fremont County is imploring the community to avoid speculation and rumors as employees continue to assess after a cyber attack that began on August 17.

In an update, the county said county government offices in Cañon City remain closed as they continue to recover from the cyberattack affecting county computer systems.

A temporary website has been set up for Fremont County residents to check for incident updates and real-time information on the availability of county government services.

“We thank Fremont County residents for their continued patience as we navigate this complex cybersecurity event,” said State Chief Information Security Officer Ray Yepes. “State and county teams are still working through the threat remediation and impact analysis phases of the investigation, and we will start bringing services back online when we can do so in a safe and secure fashion. Further information about the cyberattack will be shared once the investigation is complete and we can state with certainty the full impact of what we are dealing with.”

As staff focus on getting systems back online, the county said it would move to a bi-weekly update schedule. The county also asked residents to avoid rumors and speculation on how this situation occurred.

“False rumors about this incident are flying fast and far. Little official information has been released to date, but Fremont County remains committed to bringing full transparency to the public once the investigation concludes,” said Fremont County Commissioner Chairperson Debbie Bell. “Official details of the cyberattack will come from the incident response team. We will shine a light on this when possible.”

“Until the incident response team releases official details of the security event, we ask that Fremont County residents help us by dispelling any speculation on what occurred,” added Yepes.

Fremont County Call Center is available at (719) 276-7421, hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The county encourages residents to sign up for Everbridge emergency notifications and follow Fremont County Emergency Management on Facebook for the most up-to-date information.