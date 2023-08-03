(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Planning to retire one day? Whether it’s happening tomorrow or not for several more years, planning ahead is key according to Ent Credit Union.

Ent Credit Union and the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging are teaming up to offer free retirement planning webinars.

“Reframing Retirement” is a series of eight courses covering a range of information from experts on how to enjoy retirement. Topics covered include; ageism, estate planning, Medicare, Social Security, costs associated, and overall health and well-being.

Register at Ent.com/Events to attend. The seminars will also be recorded and posted on the agency’s website.