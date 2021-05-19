Free Wi-Fi zones help connect Southern Colorado communities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- Getting connected to the internet will now become easier for people in Colorado Springs and Pueblo through a new partnership giving access to free Wi-Fi.

Ten locations around Southern Colorado will soon become Wi-Fi connected through “Lift Zones”.

Lift Zones are a partnership between Comcast and local community centers, non-profits, and recreational facilities to provide people with safe spaces to use the internet.

The Zones will be designed to help students with distance learning, connect others to work resources and help those who do not have internet access at home.

Maurice Henson, Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak region director he said the zones are already making a huge difference.

“Having the capability to know that if we have 20 kids in our learning center that need to be on the internet and need to do a project, or if we have our teens in the teen center that are utilizing the internet, we can run that simultaneously and not have to worry about missing a beat,” Henson said.

Lift zones will be available for the next three years and many locations already have it up and running.

The organizations getting free Wi-Fi are listed below.

Colorado Springs

• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pikes Peak Region (E.A. Tutt Club, El Pomar Club)

• YMCA

• Southeast Family

• Garden Ranch Family

• Salvation Army

• Red Shield

• Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center

Pueblo

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County

• Senior Resource Development Agency (SRDA)

• Sprague Clubhouse

• Pueblo YMCA

• Southern Colorado Youth Development