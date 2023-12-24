(COLORADO) — The Wilhite Law Firm is offering free cab rides on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The Law Firm says is to encourage people to celebrate safely by reducing the number of injuries from drunk drivers. This is the sixteenth year of the “Holiday Free Cab Ride Program” for those who have had too much to drink.

On New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, you can call a cab, Lyft, or Uber to get a ride to your home, pay as you normally would, and send the receipt to The Whilhite Law Firm to reimburse you up to $35.

Rules and restrictions:

Must be 21 years of age or older to participate

Good for a one-way ride to your home

Metro area ride with a maximum value of $35.00

