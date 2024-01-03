(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said registration for spring soccer and summer youth sports is now open and hundreds of kids will be able to play sports free of charge.

The City said thanks to a program created in 2021, hundreds of kids will have the opportunity to play organized sports for free. The first 400 kids to register for spring soccer in the PreK-4th grade age divisions will have the $82 fee waived.

Additionally, the City said 300 free spots will be available in select age divisions for t-ball, 200 spots for baseball and softball, and an additional 400 for fall soccer. Jerseys are included as part of the free registration.

The City said there are no restrictions as to who can take the registration, the spots are first come first serve, however, the City asks families to only take a spot if they need it so that all kids have a chance to get in the game.

“We believe that every child should have access to organized sports regardless of their financial situation,” said Will Davis, Colorado Springs Youth Sports Program Administrator. “Youth sports not only promote physical activity but also teach important life lessons. 2024 is an Olympic and Paralympic Games year, and we are thrilled to infuse the Olympic and Paralympic values of excellence, friendship, respect, courage, determination, inspiration, and equality through all our programming. These values are essential in the world of sports and beyond.”

A total of 1,300 kids will play for free in 2024. The program is funded by grants from the Daniels Fund, Boeing, the Chapman Foundations, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs Utilities, Comcast, Dakota Foundation, Gazette Charities Foundation, and the Schuck Foundation.

Since the program’s inception in 2021, 2,500 kids have received free registration for sports.