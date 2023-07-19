(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Community Cultural Collective at City Auditorium is hosting the second Cement Stage Series this summer on Friday, July 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Cement Stage features a lineup of musicians, artists, and filmmakers celebrating local and national acts. Friday’s event will feature headliner The Reminders, with local artist Lady Los.

Courtesy: Community Cultural Collective

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and will feature short films from the Independent Film Society of Colorado, then at 8 p.m. live music begins and goes until 10 p.m.

This is the second Cement Stage hosted at the City Auditorium for the summer, the first was held on June 30 and the third will be held on Friday, August 18.

The event is free for general admission with registration, and VIP tickets are $56 with reserved seating and a free meal coupon from Shovel Ready, along with two drink tickets.

The City Auditorium said parental discretion is advised for the live music which may contain explicit content, and the films are rated PG to PG-13.