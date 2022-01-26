Free masks available at local libraries starting Jan. 28

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Pikes Peak Library District will have thousands of KN95 and surgical-grade masks available to the public beginning Friday, Jan. 28.

Masks will be available for pickup on a first-come, first-served basis at all open libraries and mobile library services across El Paso County. There is a limit of five masks per person while supplies last.

Service hours vary by library location, so those interested are asked to check in advance before arrival. While Sand Creek Library is typically closed on Fridays, their drive-thru window will be open on Friday, Jan. 28, for free mask distribution only, thanks to volunteers from RISE Southeast.