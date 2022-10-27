(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This Friday, October 28th, is the 4th Annual Legal Resource Day in the Pikes Peak Region. The event will provide current legal information from local attorneys about probate, small claims, foreclosure defense, landlord/tenant issues, family law, and more.

This year’s event is virtual and is taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Friday. To pre-register visit www.justicecentercos.org/registration. Pre-registration is recommended but not required.

Online attendees can access virtual workshops and call in for a free 15-minute phone call with a local attorney and also discover helpful links and resources.