(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Children’s Hospital Colorado will provide a free Kids’ Fun Pass for every advance child daytime admission purchased for Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Kids’ Fun Pass includes one free giraffe feeding, budgie feeding, chicken feeding, goat feeding and carousel ride! Each child ages three to 11 will receive the fun pass for the day. Advance e-tickets are required and can be purchased here.

CMZoo says to mention “Free Kids’ Fun Pass” when you present your daytime e-tickets at admissions.

The Kids’ Fun Pass is valid for redemption only on Saturday. Any unused experiences on the card will expire at the end of that day. Feeding experiences and carousels are weather dependent.