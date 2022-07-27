COLORADO SPRINGS — The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is the “100 deadliest days” for teen drivers, and to combat the alarming statistics, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Ford Motor Company are partnering to offer free hands-on training to teens and parents.

On July 30-31, more than 300 teens in the Colorado Springs area will get the opportunity to train with professional drivers as part of Ford Driving Skills for Life, a partnership with the Governors Highway Safety Association. The hands-on training includes four rotations, including one that teaches vehicle handling by putting teens behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang equipped with skid plates so they can experience “spinning out” and learn how to control a vehicle if that happens.

The free training will also focus on helping young drivers improve their skills in four key areas that are critical factors in vehicle crashes: hazard recognition, vehicle handling, and speed and space management. The program also focuses on the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.

Newly licensed drivers or teens who hold a valid learner’s permit or driver’s license can participate in the free program. Parents or guardians are encouraged to participate with their teen because of the significant role they play in shaping their child’s driving habits.

The event will be held at Broadmoor World Arena on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. There will be two sessions per day available, one from 7:30 a.m. – noon and the other from 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Slots are still available but families must pre-register. Go to drivingskillsforlife.com/training/hands-on-training to sign up.