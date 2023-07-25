(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Brides Across America is partnering with Something New to show appreciation to military service members, first responders, and COVID-19 healthcare workers with a free gown giveaway.

The free wedding gown giveaway will be happening on Wednesday, July 26 at Something New, located at 11590 Ridgeline Drive, Suite 200.

Registration for the event can be found on the Brides Across America‘s website.

The event is open for brides who are engaged and planning a wedding within the next 18 months and brides or a fiancé of someone in the military, EMT/Paramedics, Firefighters, Police Officers, Correctional Officers, or a hospital employee who assisted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a time to be grateful and spread deserving thanks to those that have given their selfless acts of service to our country,” said Heidi Janson, Founder of Brides Across America.