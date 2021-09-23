Free fishing derby to be held in Pueblo Sept. 24

PUEBLO, Colo.– Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District is hosting a fishing derby at Anticline Pond for forty kids as part of an activity with the Pueblo Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be stocking the lake in advance, and staff will provide a quick lesson on fish biology, waterways, and angler safety for 3rd through 8th grader are sent off with provided

fishing poles and bait as well as will be charged to pick up any litter they find.



“These youth are our next generation of Watershed Warriors. It is important that they understand their

impacts on our waterways and the benefits of keeping them clean. Many of the youth that

participate in the derbys have never fished before. This can be a life-changing day,” said event

organizers.



Partners include The I Will Projects, Pueblo Boys and Girls Club, Parks and Wildlife and local businesses.



Grand prizes will be awarded to the first fish caught, most fish caught, biggest and smallest fish.



This event marks the beginning of “Creek Week” – a watershed-wide cleanup program hosted by

the Fountain Creek Watershed District. Thousands of volunteers will work to remove litter from

our land and water at over 80 individual cleanups from Palmer Lake to Pueblo and beyond.



Registration is open at this website.