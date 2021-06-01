Free Farmers Market this Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – This Saturday there is a free farmer’s market offering free food from local farmers and an opportunity to build community. The farmer’s market is sponsored by the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation and is taking place June 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3175 S. Academy Blvd.

The Solid Rock CDC also provides a free weekly community food pantry in southeast Colorado Springs. The community pantry takes place every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3219 S. Academy Blvd.

Volunteers and donations are also welcome.