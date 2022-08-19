COLORADO SPRINGS — A free farmers market will take place this Saturday, August 20 in southeast Colorado Springs. The market is made possible through grants and is put on by the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation.

The weekend market runs from noon to 2 p.m. at the Mission Trace Shopping Center, located at 3175 South Academy Boulevard.

The event will feature 20 local vendors, a petting zoo, community art and food trucks. If you can’t make this one, there are two other dates scheduled so far: