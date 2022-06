COLORADO SPRINGS — A free farmer’s market is taking place this Saturday in the southeast part of Colorado Springs. The market is made possible through grants and is put on by the Solid Rock Community Development Corporation.

Yevgeniya Tsyganok, the Food Pantry Coordinator, stopped by FOX21 to discuss what attendees can expect.

The first market is Saturday, July 2nd, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 3175 S. Academy Blvd. (The Mission Trace Shopping Center)

Other dates are scheduled through October.