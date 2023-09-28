(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An event at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs on Saturday, Sept. 30 will kick off two weeks of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) events around Colorado Springs

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend. Cool Science said the event is designed to interest students in kindergarten through eighth grade with 6,000 people expected.

Some of the activities held that day will include; making ice cream from liquid nitrogen, playing soccer with a robot, and building a rocket and launching it.

“It’s a great introduction into how science is used in everyday life. Join us and learn how fun learning can be!” said Cool Science Executive Director Marc Straub. “We’ve been around for 20 years, and the carnival just keeps growing. Who knows what budding scientist will attend and be inspired?”

Saturday is a kick-off event for the Cool Science Festival, lasting until Sunday, Oct. 15 the festival is two weeks of STEAM events around Colorado Springs, which Cool Science said includes; Pikes Peak Hill Climb cars and drivers, planetarium shows, bug hunts, winery tours, and LEGO Engineering as well as talks on the upcoming solar eclipses.

More information can be found on Cool Science’s website.