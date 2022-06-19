WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center is offering free admission to dads on Father’s Day, with the purchase of one adult or child’s admission ticket.

The museum features prehistoric marine reptiles, pterosaurs and fish of North America’s late Cretaceous period. The fossilized skeletons on display are supplemented with graphics and life-restoration sculptures to help guests visualize the life and environments these prehistoric animals once lived. Visitors will also get the chance to see a working fossil laboratory where fossils can be seen undergoing restoration.

Tours are included with admission, which run throughout the whole day.