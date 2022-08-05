COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Friday morning, Kissing Camels Family Dentistry spread a little love to small businesses in Colorado Springs.

“We know that over the last couple of years, local business owners have had a really tough time,” said Dr. Cody Boals, D.D.S. of Kissing Camels Family Dentistry.

Not only did they struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic, but a lot of small businesses don’t have dental insurance. So, the dental office gave out 15-thousand dollars of free dental care to 20 businesses.

“I really appreciate it because as a small business owner I don’t have dental insurance on myself,” said Scott Fedder, owner of SOCO Surfaces and Granite Accents.

Fedder has been in business in Colorado Springs for over 20 years, and he said expenses are continuing to grow.

“Especially this year, it seems, expenses are through the roof right now so little things like this help a lot,” Fedder said.

Jeremy Tipton opened his law firm in October of last year, and he said the event is a great idea.

“It provides us an opportunity to receive dental services, especially for newer upstart businesses that haven’t had the opportunity to purchase dental insurance yet,” Tipton said.

Businesses that came out said this just reflects their desire to help each other.

“It’s also a great way for us to be able to compete with larger companies that maybe don’t have a presence in the community,” Tipton said. “As a small business owner, I think we understand how important community is.”

“It’s a great community to be in and to support each other. I think that’s where it all starts,” Fedder added.

Dr. Boals said that’s the main inspiration behind the event.

“Being able to help one another and lean on one another is very, very important and we wanted to bring that to Colorado Springs so that local businesses could connect in the same kind of way,” he said.