(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Tim Meegan Jr. & The 105s have a great sound with a great back story. Tim is an Army veteran, current full-time firefighter and father, and a Colorado Springs resident. He started writing music and singing in March of 2021 and now plays at various venues around the city and has an album available on vinyl, CD and streaming platforms.

Friday, November. 24th Tim Meegan Jr. & The 105s released a brand new single, “They Don’t Hear ‘Em I like Do.” It’s available for download on Apple, Spotify, YouTube and all streaming platforms. They debuted it on the FOX21 Morning News Show Friday morning. Listen to it in the video above.

In celebration of the song’s release and an upcoming new album, the band is holding a free concert Friday night at Ivywild School, the home of Bristol Brewing. (1604 S. Cascade Ave.) It’s happening at 7 p.m. in the Ivywild School Gym. Admission is free, but donations will be collected for the Special Forces Foundation.

Listen to their other new song “Heavy Heart, Heavy Mind” in the video above.