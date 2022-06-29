COLORADO SPRINGS – Bryson’s Chase, a local non-profit that helps families find and afford mental health treatment for children, is offering two wilderness respite camps this summer.

Lindsey Kangas, President and Founder of the organization, said she wanted to start these camps because there wasn’t a place for her son to go when he was a teenager. Her son Bryson struggled with PTSD and had trouble attending most summer camps.

Bryson’s Chase Wilderness Respite Camps will take place July 15-17 and July 18-20. The first week is for 5th and 6th graders and the second is for 7th and 8th graders. There is no cost for families thanks to generous donors. The camps will be held at the Ponderosa in Colorado Springs.

Interested? Sign up at: app.campdoc.com/register/brysonchase

Nurses and other volunteers are also needed!