COLORADO SPRINGS — Anyone celebrating Independence Day this weekend can grab a free cab ride home if they need it, courtesy of Sawaya Law Firm.

Sawaya Law Firm has been providing the “Holiday Free Cab Ride Program” to the community for 15 years, in the hope of promoting responsible driving and reducing accidents. If you realize you’ve had a little too much to drink, you’ll still have a safe ride home.

From July 1 – July 4, simply call a cab, Lyft or Uber, get a ride from one location to your home, pay the cab driver, and then send the bill to The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement.

Some restrictions to be aware of:

Must be 21 years of age or older to participate

Good for a one way ride to your home

Metro area ride with a maximum value of $35.00

Must send receipt and copy of valid ID to:

Holiday Free Cab Ride Program

The Sawaya Law Firm

1600 Ogden Street

Denver, CO 80218

Or call the firm at 303-Good-Law (303-466-3529) for more details.

This program is only one of a long line of driver safety programs offered by the Sawaya Law Firm. The message is “Put the phone down! Be a safe, defensive driver, and keep distractions to a minimum when behind the wheel.”