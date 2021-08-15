Free backpacks and haircuts during 6th Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 6th Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway is ready for another year of free backpacks, haircuts, and refreshments.

Sunday, August 15, from 2-6 p.m., children and their parents can stop by the International Salon and Spa Academy, located at 5707 N. Academy Boulevard, and receive all sorts of free goodies and services.

Children who attend will receive a backpack filled with supplies, free haircuts (for boys and girls), and refreshments provided by Taste Bud rescue and Prr-fect Ice Cream Treats.

It’s important to note children must be present in order to receive a backpack.

The event is being sponsored by Onebody Ent./K-Land Community Cares along with Ebenezer Baptist Church and the International Salon and Spa Academy. Haircuts will be provided by volunteer barbers and stylists from Colorado Springs, Denver, and Pueblo.