COLORADO SPRINGS — In honor of those who have served our country, Colorado parks will be free for all active duty, veterans, and National Guard members for the month of August.

Military members just have to show an August military pass to enter a state park for free. Any state park office or CPW office can issue the free pass with proof of military service.

Applicable Forms of Identification:

DD214

DD Form 2

DD Form 2765

Active, retired or veteran military identification cards

A current Colorado Driver’s License or state issued identification card with the word ‘Veteran’ printed on it

Passes become available on August 1. All other applicable park fees, such as camping or fishing, still apply. As a reminder, all vehicles displaying a Colorado disabled veteran or Purple Heart license plate receive year-round free entry to all state parks.