COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Taekwondo Center will host a safety expert for an active shooter training class Friday night that is free and open to the public.

Dave Young is a police trainer who provides instruction for active shooter situations and how to best keep yourself and others safe if you ever find yourself in a dangerous scenario.

As active shooter scenarios become more common in the United States, the U.S. Taekwondo Center said it hopes to educate the community with field-proven real world scenarios.

Young will provide a free Active Shooter Response training session open to the public on Friday, Sept. 16 from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the U.S. Taekwondo Center Stetson Hills location – 5799 Stetson Hills Boulevard.

Click here to learn more about the shooter safety partnership between U.S. Taekwondo Center and Dave Young.