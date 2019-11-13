Frazee Trial: Closing statements could happen as soon as Friday

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The murder trial of Patrick Frazee, in Teller County, is moving along at a fairly fast clip, considering the slew of witnesses who have already taken the stand and those still waiting to testify.

Closing arguments could take place as soon as Friday.

Frazee is accused in the disappearance and presumed murder of Kelsey Berreth, his fiancee and the mother of his young daughter. Frazee is also accused of asking his mistress, Krytal Kenney, to murder Berreth on at least three occasions.

Patrick Frazee is on trial for the November 2018 murder of his fiance, Kelsey Berreth, in Teller County.

Stephanie Howerton with Teller County Waste was first to take the stand on Wednesday. Howerton provided a trash pick-up schedule for Berreth’s home, noting Friday is trash day, but there is no pick-up on Thanksgiving. She said no trash was put out at Berreth’s between November 21, 2018 and December 21, 2018.

Melissa Russ, who works in human resources at Doss Aviation in Pueblo, was next to testify. Russ said was involved in hiring Berreth and also helped guide her through the logistics of maternity leave, when Berreth had her daughter.

She noted after returning from maternity leave, Berreth had mentioned the possibility of working part time, but couldn’t recall why.

Next, court heard from Jennifer Barks, another Doss human resources employee, who described fielding a call from Woodland Park Police in December of last year, after Berreth was reported missing.

Barks said she called Frazee about it, because he was listed as Berreth’s emergency contact. Barks said Frazee answered and told her Berreth had given him the baby, saying she needed a break and space. He also told Barks Berreth struggled with drugs and alcohol.

Barks said she challenged him on that point, saying student pilots, who worked with Berreth one-on-one, would have been aware of any substance abuse issues. Barks said Frazee didn’t respond to that comment, but did say he shouldn’t be talking to Barks and speculated Berreth had run off to “get herself cleaned up”.

During this testimony prosecutors revealed Frazee was listed as Berreth’s beneficiary on her life insurance policy.

Next, Anissa Smith, a lifelong friend of Frazee’s took the stand. Smith said she’s known Frazee since she was eight years old, noting Frazee leased her grandparents’ land for his cattle.

