Frazee transferred out of Teller County

DENVER — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Patrick Frazee, the convicted killer was transferred out of the Teller County Jail.

Frazee is being moved to a Department of Corrections Facility, but that location hasn’t been released yet. The first move in the process is a trip to the Denver Reception Center from there he’ll be transferred to a more permanent prison.

Frazee was found guilty on November 19 for the murder of his fiance Kelsey Berreth on Thanksgiving Day of 2018. He is also guilty of three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, and one count of tampering with a deceased human body. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 156 years.

A termination of parental rights hearing for Frazee is scheduled for January 31. He has a 2-year-old daughter with Berreth.

Krystal Lee Kenney, a nurse from Idaho and Frazee’s ex-girlfriend, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and agreed to testify against him as part of a plea deal.

Kenney faces up to three years in prison. She is scheduled for sentencing on January 28 at 9 a.m.