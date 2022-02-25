GOLDEN, Colo. – The sentence for Frank Vigil, Jr., age 41, was reduced Thursday by the First Judicial District Court, making the defendant parole eligible after 40 years minus earned time.

In 1998, Vigil was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the assault and murder of 14-year-old Brandaline Rose DuVall.



“We believe the court’s sentence does not reflect the horrific and unspeakable nature of the assault, torture, and kidnapping 14-year-old Brandi DuVall suffered before she was brutally murdered,” said First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King. “This was not the outcome that we or those who loved her requested.”