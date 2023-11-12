(FOUNTAIN Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) says they are in a standoff situation with a man after a domestic violence call on Sunday afternoon Nov. 12 near Cross Creek Avenue.

Officers arrived at the 800 block of Eld River View just after 1 p.m. where they were only able to contact a woman who was inside. The woman alleged she was being threatened by a man inside the home, and that her life was in danger.

At 2 p.m. an everbridge notification was put out to surrounding residents advising them to stay inside and secure their doors and windows.

The woman and her children were able to get out of the home safely, and the man is still currently inside the residence.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Support Group is currently on the scene. FPD is asking you to avoid the area.