(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Storm Squatch hit the road to Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy for its Careers on Wheels event on Tuesday, April 19.

FOX21’s Meteorologists Valerie Mills and Ashley Nanfria visited the school’s sixth, seventh and eighth graders to teach them all about what it takes to have a career in meteorology, how to forecast the weather and how to do a live report.

Nearly a dozen careers all based in the Pikes Peak Region were featured at the event including fire and police departments tourism and more.

If you want the FOX21 Storm Team to visit your school, just email weather@kxrm.com.