COLORADO SPRINGS—- Who is the best bartender in the 719?

FOX21’s Daniela Leon and Dee Cortez try to find out!

The crew invited Robin Jones, head bartender of Lee Spirits new tasting room in Monument, Carlos Garcia, Bar Manager for Brooklyn’s on Boulder Street , Emillio Ortiz, General Manager and Bar Manager @ 503 West Open Kitchen + Craft Bar and Montana Horsfall from Blackhat Distillery to battle it out.

Watch to see who wins!

The winner will be on Living Local this Tuesday at 9 a.m.