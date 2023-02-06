COLORADO SPRINGS – FOX21 Morning News is celebrating a Week of Love by highlighting local businesses offering tips, tricks or specials for Valentine’s Day.

Charcuterallie is a charcuterie business created by Allie Wilson in 2021. Wilson specializes in everything charcuterie- grazing tables, charcuterie boards, grazing boxes, charcuterie classes, charcuterie cups and more.

Wilson is offering an “I love you” box and a Valentine’s Board for the holiday.

More information can be found on her Facebook page.