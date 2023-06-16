(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 News and Nexstar want to honor their long-term commitment to the community with the annual Founder’s Day of Caring, an event where FOX21 will volunteer at local charities chosen by the staff.

For 2023, FOX21 chose to support Care & Share Food Bank, Remount Foundation, Homeward Pikes Peak Transitional Housing, and Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

Founder’s Day began in 2016 on the 20th anniversary of Nexstar’s founding, with the goal of reaching a total of 20,000 hours of community service.

