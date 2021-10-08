Fox21 Overtime scoreboard highlights: Week 7

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Looking for the scores for Week 6’s games? Look no further. This story will continue to be updated as the night progresses.

4A SCORES:

Denver South 56, Grand Junction 14 [FINAL]

Windsor 28, Greeley West 0 [HALFTIME]

Vista Ridge 41, Air Academy 0 [HALFTIME]

Pueblo West 21, Mesa Ridge 0 [HALFTIME]

Golden 21, Wheat Ridge 0 [3RD]

Grand Junction Central 25, Monarch 17 [3RD]

Fountain Fort Carson 42, Fruita Monument 28 [FINAL]

Longmont 37, Greeley Central 6 [HALFTIME]

3A SCORES:

Battle Mountain 10, Palisade 6 [HALFTIME]

Discovery Canyon 49, Sand Creek 0 [2ND]

Pueblo East 7, Pueblo County 7 [4TH]

Durango 42, Harrison 0 [4TH]

Pueblo Central 28, Pueblo Centennial 0 [3RD]

2A SCORES:

Elizabeth 54, Alameda 0 [4TH]

Arvada 20, Northfield 10 [2ND]

Academy 20, University 12 [HALFTIME]

La Junta 27, Manitou Springs 20 [HALFTIME]

Bayfield 21, Alamosa 0 [HALFTIME]

1A SCORES:

Buena Vista 49, Rye 0 [4TH]

Rocky Ford 57, Sheridan 6 [FINAL]

Platte Canyon 53, Jefferson 13 [FINAL]

Florence 35, Grand Valley 0 [3RD]

8 MAN SCORES:

Wiley 34, Fowler 22 [2ND]

Byers 20, Lyons 6 [2ND]

Holly 43, Las Animas 14 [HALFTIME]

Rangely 54, Gilpin County 12 [FINAL]

