Fox21 Overtime scoreboard highlights: Week 7

STATEWIDE - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in cooperation with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the FDA, is investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Thompson that sickened 102 people in 14 states.

Colorado was heavily impacted with 82 of the ill people living in 14 different Colorado counties. The cases have been linked to seafood manufactured or processed by Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. of Denver. According to CDC, the majority of sick people are either Colorado residents or reported traveling to Colorado during the week before they got sick. Only two people did not report traveling to Colorado during the week before they got sick.