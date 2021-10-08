Fox21 Overtime scoreboard highlights: Week 7

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Looking for the scores for Week 6’s games? Look no further. This story will continue to be updated as the night progresses.
4A SCORES:
Denver South 56, Grand Junction 14 [FINAL]
Windsor 28, Greeley West 0 [HALFTIME]
Vista Ridge 41, Air Academy 0 [HALFTIME]
Pueblo West 21, Mesa Ridge 0 [HALFTIME]
Golden 21, Wheat Ridge 0 [3RD]
Grand Junction Central 25, Monarch 17 [3RD]
Fountain Fort Carson 42, Fruita Monument 28 [FINAL]
Longmont 37, Greeley Central 6 [HALFTIME]
3A SCORES:
Battle Mountain 10, Palisade 6 [HALFTIME]
Discovery Canyon 49, Sand Creek 0 [2ND]
Pueblo East 7, Pueblo County 7 [4TH]
Durango 42, Harrison 0 [4TH]
Pueblo Central 28, Pueblo Centennial 0 [3RD]
2A SCORES:
Elizabeth 54, Alameda 0 [4TH]
Arvada 20, Northfield 10 [2ND]
Academy 20, University 12 [HALFTIME]
La Junta 27, Manitou Springs 20 [HALFTIME]
Bayfield 21, Alamosa 0 [HALFTIME]
1A SCORES:
Buena Vista 49, Rye 0 [4TH]
Rocky Ford 57, Sheridan 6 [FINAL]
Platte Canyon 53, Jefferson 13 [FINAL]
Florence 35, Grand Valley 0 [3RD]
8 MAN SCORES:
Wiley 34, Fowler 22 [2ND]
Byers 20, Lyons 6 [2ND]
Holly 43, Las Animas 14 [HALFTIME]
Rangely 54, Gilpin County 12 [FINAL]