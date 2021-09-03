Fox21 Overtime scoreboard highlights: Week 2

Looking for the scores for tonight’s games? Look no further. This story will continue to be updated as the night progresses.
4A SCORES:
Fort Collins 30, Ponderosa 25 [halftime]
Longmont 32, Broomfield 29 [4th]
Erie 29, Pueblo East 7 [3rd]
Pueblo West 27, Pueblo County 0 [lightning delay/3rd]
Cheyenne Mountain 43, Mitchell 0 [halftime]
3A SCORES:
Discovery Canyon 21, Pueblo South 13 [FINAL]
Durango 54, Aztec NM 0 [FINAL]
Cañon City 33, Harrison 20 [halftime delay]
2A SCORES:
La Junta 46, Pagosa Springs 0 [FINAL]
Weld Central 40, Arvada 7 [FINAL]
Delta 49, Salida 0 [FINAL]
Alamosa 32, Monte Vista 14 [4:00/4th]
1A SCORES:
Raton NM 42, Trinidad 16 [3rd]
Centauri 47, Colorado Springs Christian 0 [FINAL]
8-MAN SCORES
Haxtun 60, West Grand 14 [FINAL]
Lyons 56, Gilpin County 22 [FINAL]
Sedgwick County 46, Hoehne 0 [FINAL]
Sargent 24, Springfield 18 [FINAL]