SOUTHERN COLORADO — Looking for the scores for week one’s games? Look no further. This story will continue to be updated as the night progresses.
|MATCHUP
|GAME START
|QUARTER
|SCORE
|MESA RIDGE
PALMER RIDGE
|7 P.M.
|MATCHUP
|GAME START
|QUARTER
|SCORE
|HARRISON
TCA
|7 P.M.
|MATCHUP
|GAME START
|QUARTER
|SCORE
|PUEBLO SOUTH
DISCOVERY CANYON
|7 P.M.
|MATCHUP
|GAME START
|QUARTER
|SCORE
|RAMPART
DOHERTY
|7 P.M.
|MATCHUP
|GAME START
|QUARTER
|SCORE
|LIBERTY
CANON CITY
|7 P.M.
|MATCHUP
|GAME START
|QUARTER
|SCORE
|PUEBLO WEST
PUEBLO COUNTY
|7 P.M.
Don’t see your team? Click here for all of tonight’s scores.