FOX21 News Morning Show hosts Huevones!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– FOX21 News’s morning crew hosted Huevones this morning at the studio.

Huevones is a family-run operation by Gerardo Arreola and his mother, who started the restaurant after moving to Colorado from Chicago.

Arreola says that his family’s goal is to change the lack of quality standards found in many restaurants, particularly Mexican food.

So far, Huevones has been in business for the past five months and makes everything from scratch with only the best ingredients. Arreola said that Huevones makes their own buttermilk tortillas from scratch four times a week, besides using grass-fed steak, organic produce and more in their recipes.

Watch Huevones’s segment from this morning right here!