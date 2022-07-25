Fox21 News this morning held it’s second Mocktail contest featuring mocktails from Brooklyn’s on Boulder Street, 503 West and The Garden.

Regan Capozzella from Brooklyn’s on Boulder Street created the Midnight Jupiter. Brooklyn’s on Boulder Street is located on 110 East Boulder St. They are open Monday through Saturday. More details can be found on their website.

Biannca Roberts lead bartender for 503W created the Cos-No-Politin. 503W is located at 503 W. Colorado Ave. They are open Tuesday through Sunday. More details can be found on their website.

Chris Gary lead bartender for the Garden’s contribution was the Rose Fizz. The Garden is located at 401 S. Nevada Ave. They are open seven days a week and their hours can be found on their website.

Those are the results of the Mocktail competition.