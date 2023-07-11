(CAÑON CITY, Colo) — For the first time in almost two years, the district attorney who brought on charges in the closely followed case against Barry Morphew is talking publicly to FOX21. This comes after allegations from county officials and community members who say she hasn’t been doing her job.

In an exclusive interview, Stanley brought FOX21 into her office in Cañon City, to set the record straight.

There are numerous complaints against the DA. County sheriffs are saying hundreds of cases are being dismissed and their work is being diminished. County officials say the district attorney refuses to meet with them. And community members say they don’t feel safe when the cases being dismissed range from people charged with murder to child molestation.

