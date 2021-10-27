FOX21 Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister named Best Media Personality of Colorado Springs 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Independent has named Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister as the Best Media Personality of Colorado Springs of 2021!

Described as a weather expert, the Indy highlighted Matt’s forecasting experience during disasters such as the Waldo Canyon Fire and the Black Forest Fire. The newspaper also described Matt’s ability to get on his viewers’ level and explain what residents can expect weather-wise without any hype.

You can catch Matt and his forecasts every morning from 5-9 a.m. during FOX21 Morning News. You can also follow his social media channels:

Facebook: Matt Meister

Matt Meister Twitter: Matt Meister @TheWxMeister

Matt Meister @TheWxMeister Instagram: Matt Meister @thewxmeister

For the latest from the FOX21 Storm Team, visit FOX21’s weather tab on our website.

For Colorado Springs Independent’s full Best of Colorado Springs winners, click here.